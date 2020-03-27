"Book your return flights now", US Embassy advises Czechs

The United States Embassy in Prague is advising Czech citizens to book their return flights back to Europe, the Czech News Agency reports. A sharp rise in ticket prices is expected as the US plans to limit flight connections in the next few days.

The embassy also confirmed that a special flight will take place next week taking off from Chicago and landing in Prague in order to repatriate Czech citizens who cannot use commercial flights. Czech Foreign Minister Tomáš Petříček has stressed that this will be the only diplomatically organised flight.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has thus far helped repatriate some 3,500 Czechs during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.