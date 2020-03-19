Broadcast Archive

Book World Prague planned for May postponed till October

Ian Willoughby
19-03-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

Book World Prague has become the latest Czech arts event affected by the coronavirus crisis. The book fair had been due to begin in Prague in mid May but has now been postponed until October. Organiser Radovan Auer said even if the authorities permitted the annual event people would be afraid to attend.

The Czech arts scene has been hard hit by restrictions, with numerous events cancelled or postponed and the fates of many others scheduled for the coming months unclear.

 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 