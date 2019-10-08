Bohemians 1905 fire coach Martin Hašek

Bohemians 1905 football club have fired their coach Martin Hašek after two and a half years at the helm. The Czech First League side parted ways with the coach after picking up 12 points in the first 12 rounds of the season. The “Kangaroos” are currently 11th in the table.

Club officials say they will announce a replacement for Hašek, who is the brother of ex-ice hockey goaltender Dominik Hašek, in the coming days.