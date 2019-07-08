Bohemia JazzFest starts Monday in Prague

Bohemia JazzFest, one of the largest summer music festivals in Europe, gets underway on Monday evening in Prague.

Headlining on Monday at the Old Town Square is the Stefano Bollani Quartet from Italy. Also on the programme is Austrian guitarist Wolfgang Muthspiel and his quartet and the Lorenz Kellhuber Piano Trio from Germany.

Bohemia JazzFest was launched in 2006 by acclaimed jazz guitarist Rudy Linka. It now draws nearly 100,000 jazz fans to historic town squares throughout the Czech Republic.

All the concerts are open-air, free of charge, and feature headline performers playing in medieval settings.