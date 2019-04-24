Body of miner who died in December removed in Karviná

Rescue workers have removed the body of a miner who died in an explosion at a mine in Karviná in the Moravian-Silesian Region in December. The remains of four others are expected to be exhumed by the end of the month, a spokesperson for the district state prosecutor’s office said.

Thirteen miners were killed when a methane explosion took place 800 metres below the ground at the ČSM-Sever mine. Most of the victims were Polish.