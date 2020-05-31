Body of four-month-old baby found dead after police search

The body of a four-month-old baby boy was discovered after a two-day-long police search in the Central Bohemian village of Hořín. The search began on Friday after the mother called police saying she had lost the baby and the carriage in the village park. Police used a helicopter and drones in their search. The exact location of the discovery has not yet been released to the public.

An autopsy found that no outside actor had been responsible for the baby’s death. Police spokeswoman Lucie Nováková said further information will be released on Monday.