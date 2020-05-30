Body of four-month-old baby found dead after police search

The body of a four-month-old baby boy was discovered after a two-day-long police search in the Central Bohemian village of Hořín. The search began on Friday after the mother called police saying she had lost the baby and the carriage in the village park. Police used a helicopter and drones in their search. The exact location of the discovery has not yet been released to the public. An autopsy is set to take place in order to decide the baby’s cause of death and two witness testimonies are being analysed. It is thus far unclear how the case will be prosecuted. Police spokeswoman Lucie Nováková said further information will be released on Monday.