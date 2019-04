The legendary US singer-songwriter Bob Dylan is set to perform the first of his three concerts at Prague’s Lucerna Hall on Sunday evening, within his European 2019 tour.

According to organizers, the concerts will feature some of his best-known hits and a selection from his 2017 album Triplicate.

The 77-year-old Nobel Prize-winner has performed in the Czech Republic repeatedly. He last appeared in Brno in April of last year.