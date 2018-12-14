Bob Dylan to perform in Prague in April

The legendary American singer-songwriter Bob Dylan will be performing three concerts at Prague’s Lucerna Hall in April of next year, within his European 2019 tour, the organizer of the event Live Nation Czech Republic announced on Thursday.
Dylan who first performed in Prague in1994 has been back ten times, wowing audiences in Prague, Brno and Ostrava.
His Lucerna concerts next year will feature some of his best-known hits and a selection from his 2017 album Triplicate.
