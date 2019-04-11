Bloomberg: NY hedge fund sues Czech billionaire over alleged $1 bn fraud

Czech billionaire Radovan Vítek is being sued for allegedly defrauding a New York hedge fund and a Czech investment firm of more than $1 billion, Bloomberg news reports.
Kingstown Capital Management LP and Investhold Ltd. filed a lawsuit against the Czech real estate mogul in a Manhattan federal court on Wednesday, accusing him of engaging in a racketeering scheme spanning a decade.
They claim Vítek used a web of shell companies and “straw owners” to gain control of a Luxembourg-based real estate development company in which Kingstown Capital held a substantial interest.
He then sold the most valuable assets at “distressed prices” to entities he secretly controlled, the lawsuit alleges.
Vitek is worth about $2.3 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. His company CPI Property Group SA is also named in the suit, filed under the RICO racketeering act, as are J&T Banka, Milada Malá (Vítek’s mother), former Orco CEO Jean-Francois Ott.
Kingstown is owned by two Czech entrepreneur Marek Čmejla and Swiss citizen Jiří Diviš.
Acclaimed Czech-born author and essayist Milan Kundera, still an enigma at 90
Old Czech New York – a guided tour
Real-life ‘Iron Man’ flies over Vltava River
New art guide to Prague reveals lesser known cultural hotspots
Pressure mounts for Czech trade minister to resign over China-Taiwan diplomatic incident