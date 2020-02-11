Blesk still most popular Czech daily but readership falling

Blesk remains the Czech Republic’s most read newspaper, with 834,000 readers per issue in the second half of last year, according to the Union of Publishers. That figure was almost 40,000 down on the first half of 2019.
The second most popular daily is Mladá fronta Dnes, with 513,000 readers an issue. Third is Právo, with 215,000.
While the reach of sold newspapers declined in the third and fourth quarters, the free dailies Metro and E15 both registered a slight rise in readership.
Czech company develops “revolutionary” facemask that could help limit spread of coronavirus
Prague WHO chief: The worst aspect of the coronavirus? The panic surrounding it
Czech Republic bracing for wind storm Sabine
The Czech Books You Must Read
Increasing numbers of British expats become Czech citizens in light of Brexit