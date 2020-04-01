Blanket screening to take place on sample of Czech population

Deputy health minister Roman Prymula plans to carry out a blanket screening for coronavirus on a representative sample of Czech population, Czech Radio reported on Wednesday. The aim of the screening is to assess what percentage of Czech population has contracted the Covid-19 disease.

Mr Prymula said he would like to carry out the testing as soon as possible, most likely next week. According to the new head of the country’s Central Crisis Staff, Jan Hamáček, they will use the rapid coronavirus test kits which are based on detecting antibodies against the virus.

Mr Prymula, who is in charge of the new smart quarantine system, also wants to screen all inhabitants of the town of Litovel and its surroundings, which was under full quarantine until Monday due to a high number of registered coronavirus cases.