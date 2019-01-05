Black ice warning issued for most of country on Saturday night

A black ice warning has been issued for most of the Czech Republic from Saturday evening to Sunday morning. The only exception will be the Karlovy Vary and Plzeň regions in West Bohemia but even there sporadic black ice is expected, according to a warning issued by the Hydro-Meteorological Institute.

The country has been hit by heavy snowfall in recent days. On Saturday the snow began to melt and rain that fell during the day is expected to freeze when temperatures fall below zero Celsius during the night.