Bisnode: volume of foreign capital in Czech companies at 8-year low

Brian Kenety
06-05-2019
The volume of foreign capital in Czech companies is at its lowest level since 2011, according to a study of corporate structures published on Monday.

The consultancy Bisnode say the volume of foreign capital stood at 895 billion crowns in April, down 15 percent in annual terms.

Foreign entities currently hold almost 36 percent of the total share capital of Czech companies, Bisnode says.

 
 
