Bishops file criminal complaint over possible sex abuse in church

The Czech Bishops’ Conference has filed a criminal complaint against unknown individuals over possible sexual abuse within the church, a legal representative of the Roman Catholic organisation, Ronald Němec, said on Sunday.

The Catholic Church has been trying without success to uncover individuals accused of sexual abuse, Mr. Němec said. However, claims have been made by a number of sources cited in the media so the church hierarchy decided last month to turn the matter over to the criminal authorities, he said.

Speaking on Sunday, the head of the church, Cardinal Dominik Duka, said that unless those making allegations of sexual abuse informed the church of the identity if the culprits it would not be able to take action.