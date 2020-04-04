Bishops call on believers to spend Easter at home

Czech and Moravian bishops have called on believers to mark the Easter Vigil this year by lighting a candle in their windows after dark. They have also appealed for believers to respect the government restrictions on movement and watch the Holy Mass online.

The restrictions will also affect the pagan traditions that millions of people observe on Easter Monday. The Central Crisis Staff has asked people to celebrate Easter at home and refrain from carolling, visiting relatives and other community activities which could increase the spread of the coronavirus.