BIS head: Russia most active country in attempting to influence elections and democratic processes

Russia is the most active country in trying to influence elections and democratic processes on the international scene, Czech BIS counter-intelligence head Michal Koudelka said at a Prague seminar on European elections and hybrid warfare.

Koudelka said the Kremlin used both governmental and non-governmental resources for this end, using means such as sending emails to selected groups of people, opening social media accounts under fake identities and the hacking and subsequent publishing of illegally gained information with the intent of harming a specific group or candidate.

It is Russia’s aim to undermine European integrity, weaken democratic institutions in EU member states and the trust of the public in these institutions, Koudelka said.