BIS: China attempts to recruit Czech intelligence agents

China has lately been trying to address and recruit Czech intelligence agents, Ladislav Šticha, spokesperson for the Czech Republic’s counterintelligence service (BIS) said in a debate programme on Czech Television on Sunday.
Mr. Šticha also said the Chinese secret services were particularly interested in information related to the industry. He said they were trying to establish contact with scientists, academics, but also with politicians.
In October this year, BIS director Michal Koudelka warned against China’s activities in the Czech Republic, calling the Russian and Chinese spy services the biggest long-term threat to the country.
