Bird flu detected in Czech Republic after three-year absence

Avian influenza has appeared in the Czech Republic again after a three-year absence, the State Veterinary Administration said on Saturday. An outbreak of the H5N8 virus, which is fatal to birds, was recorded at a small poultry farm by the village of Štěpánov nad Svratkou in Vysočina, officials said.

Twelve hens at the farm were infected with bird flu and half of them died within two days. In line with standard directives, the remaining poultry at the farm has been put down and special veterinary measures have been introduced in the immediate area.

Bird flu has been recorded recently in Hungary, Slovakia, Poland and Romania.