Biographical film about Václav Havel gets record state subsidy

The State Fund for Cinematography has agreed to subsidize eight Czech films to the tune of 64 million crowns. The highest single subsidy was granted to a biographical film on the life of Václav Havel produced by Slávek Horák.

The film will cover Havel’s life from 1968 to 1989 when the dissident writer was elected president of Czechoslovakia. The project received a subsidy of 14.5 million crowns.