Bill to make it easier for children and grandchildren of exiles to get citizenship

It will become easier for the children and grandchildren of exiles from Communist Czechoslovakia to obtain Czech citizenship after the lower house on Wednesday approved in the third reading a Senate proposal to that end. The bill will now go back to the Senate, after which it must be signed by the president.

The legislation pertains to the relatives of Czechs who were stripped of their citizenship prior to 1989. Children and grandchildren wishing to acquire Czech citizenship must provide documentation detailing when and how their family member lost it.