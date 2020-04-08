Bill to extend Czech National Bank’s trading rights passes through lower-house

The Chamber of Deputies voted in favour of a government proposal to extend the rights of the Czech National Bank on Wednesday. These include greater freedom in trading shares, for example through buying more foreign bonds and an increased number of entities with which trading can take place.

If the bill passes through the Senate and is ratified by the president, these new capabilities would be in place until the time limit of the legislation runs out in 2021.

Czech National Bank chief Jiri Rusnok stated previously that increased freedom when it comes to purchasing bonds and shares may become necessary to ensure currency and price stability.