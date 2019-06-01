Bill seeks to ease clearance of childhood debts

People in the Czech Republic who have debts from their childhood should be able to clear their debts under the same preferential regime as pensioners and the infirm, under an amendment to the law on insolvency put forward by a cross-party group of MPs headed by Kateřinou Valachová of the Social Democrats. Under the proposed legislation such individuals would be able to clear their financial liabilities within three years, if they meet certain conditions.

In the Czech Republic over 6,500 children are facing distraint orders and tens of thousands of adults are still straddled with debts acquired in childhood. Such debts can arise from failing to pay mobile phone bills or fare-dodging.