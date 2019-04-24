Bill aimed at reducing mobile data costs clears first hurdle in lower house

A government bill on electronic communications aimed at reducing the cost of mobile data in the Czech Republic has been approved by the lower house in a first reading. Among other things the legislation would allow customers to give only two days’ notice if they wish to end a contract with an operator.

The minister of finance, Alena Schillerová, said the amendment should boost competition on the Czech market.

The issue of mobile data prices made the headlines after a gaff from the outgoing minister of industry and trade, Marta Nováková. She implied Czech consumers were responsible for the relative high cost of data in this country as they didn’t use the service enough.