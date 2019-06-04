Biggest public protest to date against Czech PM expected on Tuesday

Another in a series of protest events against Prime Minister Andrej Babiš is to take place on Prague’s Wenceslas Square on Tuesday evening. The organizers say they expect 100,000 protesters, which would make it the biggest public protest since the anti-communist demonstrations in 1989.

The initiative Million Moments for Democracy, which has organized weekly protests against the prime minister since the end of April, when the police proposed that he be charged with EU subsidy fraud, says that demonstrators will demand both the demise of both Prime Minister Andrej Babiš and Justice Minister Marie Benešová who was appointed just days after the police recommended that Prime Minister Andrej Babiš stand trial in a fraud case.

They are further calling for the appointment of an independent justice minister and for Mr. Babiš to relinquish all his media assets so as not to continue to influence the free press.