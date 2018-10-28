Biggest military parade in country’s modern history

One of the highlights of the centenary celebrations in Prague is the biggest military parade in the country’s modern history. The parade on Evropská street will showcase the best that the country’s security forces have to offer. Over 2,000 people including professional soldiers from the country’s elite units, police officers, firemen and emergency crews will be taking part, displaying the latest military technology. The event will be crowned by flybys of the military air force.

The parade will be viewed, from a special tribune, by Czech and Slovak top officials, visiting foreign guests and members of the diplomatic corps. Among the foreign guests to attend the event is the US Secretary of Defence James Mattis.