Big Czech banks receive almost 200,000 loan repayment deferral requests

Leading Czech banks have received nearly 200,000 requests to postpone loan repayments from clients affected by anti-coronavirus measures, according to a ČTK survey. Most were consumer loans or mortgages.

Česká spořitelna has received 45,000 such requests – about 55 percent for consumer loans, 35 percent for mortgages and 10 percent for corporate loans. The ČSOB Group had registered over 37,000 requests for deferred repayments, also mainly consumer loans and mortgages.

Moneta Money Bank and its subsidiaries Wüstenrot announced on Tuesday they had received over 50,000 requests for postponement of installments worth over CZK 20 billion.