Biathlon star Koukalová on comeback trail

Biathlon star Gabriela Koukalová has returned to training after an extended period on the sidelines. The 2017 biathlon sprint world champion missed the Winter Olympics in February due to problems with her calves and said at the time she could not imagine returning to competition.
However, Koukalová told reporters at the Sportsperson of the Year awards on Friday that she had begun intensive training and would see in a few months what shape she was in. She said coming back was so difficult that she had fainted while training.
How would a “hard” Brexit impact the Czech Republic?
Photographer Marie Tomanová: These people bent down and saw me in the tree trunk and I was like, Hi!
Why did Communists allow first public demonstration on December 10, 1988?
Bob Dylan to perform in Prague in April
New hopes of saving Schindler’s Ark