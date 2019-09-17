Berousek circus to cease touring Czech Republic

One of the Czech Republic’s best-known circuses, the Original Berousek National Circus, is to cease touring the country, Lidovky.cz reported. Owner Jiří Berousek told the news site that the organisation would put down sticks in one place next year and open a fun park. He said the reason was a lack of staff, including technical workers, animal handlers and drivers.

Mr. Berousek also said his circus had been harmed by a case last year in which animal parks owner Ludvík Berousek, a relative, and others were found guilty of killing critically endangered tigers and illegally trading in products made from their carcasses.