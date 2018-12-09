Bernard breaks brewing record in 2018

Mid-sized Czech brewer, Bernard, has reported record production figures for 2018. The brewer produced over 356,000 hectoliters of beer between January and November, exceeding last year’s production by around 24,000 hectoliters.
Around 22 percent of Bernards production was exported in 2018, which is around one fifth more than in the previous year. The biggest export destinations are Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden and Russia.
“Paneláks” – home for many Czechs, but what does the future hold?
Number of foreign workers in Czech Republic increases to over half a million
Prague Christmas markets expected to attract thousands of tourists
Czech purchasing power rising with GDP growth, firming koruna
Old Town Hall tower vantage point for biggest ever photograph of Prague