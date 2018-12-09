Bernard breaks brewing record in 2018

Mid-sized Czech brewer, Bernard, has reported record production figures for 2018. The brewer produced over 356,000 hectoliters of beer between January and November, exceeding last year’s production by around 24,000 hectoliters.

Around 22 percent of Bernards production was exported in 2018, which is around one fifth more than in the previous year. The biggest export destinations are Slovakia, Slovenia, Sweden and Russia.

 
 
 
 
 
