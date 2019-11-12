Berlin Philharmonic to open 75th Prague Spring with special concert

The 75th edition of the Prague Spring International Music Festival will open with a special concert on May 7 featuring the Berlin Philharmonic conducted by Kirill Petrenko. Smetana’s My Country, which usually launches the festival, will be heard on the traditional date of May 12, performed this time by the Czech Philharmonic Orchestra helmed by conductor Semyon Bychkov.
The 2020 Prague Spring festival will feature 53 concerts and close on the traditional date of June 4.
The first edition was held in 1946 under the patronage of Czechoslovak president Edvard Beneš.
