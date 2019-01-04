Berdych through to semi-finals in Doha

In tennis, Tomáš Berdych advanced to the semi-finals at the Qatar Open tournament in Doha. The former world No. 4, who returned to the court after a six-month layoff with a back injury, defeated Pierre-Hugues Herbert of France 6-2, 6-4. He will face Italy’s Marco Cecchinato in the next round.
