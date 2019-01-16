Berdych into third round of Australian Open

Tomáš Berdych has reached the third round of tennis’s Australian Open. The Czech dispatched Robin Haas of the Netherlands 6-1 6-3 6-3 in an hour and 19 minutes on Wednesday, continuing an impressive run of form since a recent return after a six-month injury layoff.

Berdych’s compatriot Markéta Vondroušová has exited the competition after losing 4-6 5-7 to Petra Martic of Croatia in the second round.