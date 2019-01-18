Berdych and Kvitová into fourth round at Australian Open

Tomáš Berdych has reached the fourth round at tennis’s Australian Open. The Czech lost a set for the first time in the competition on Friday as he overcame Diego Schwartzman of Argentina 5-7 6-3 7-5 6-4.
Berdych’s compatriot Petra Kvitová is also through to the last 16 in Melbourne. The Czech women’s number one overcame Slovak-born Swiss player Belinda Bencic 6-1 6-4.
Czechs charge foreign “universities” over scam targeting students from India, Bangladesh, Nepal
Czech martyr Jan Palach’s enduring legacy, 50 years after his self-immolation
Czech property prices rose 10 pct by Sept. last year, among steepest increase in EU
President slams security agencies over “campaign” against Huawei
Prague hopes to turn ex-hospital where Jan Palach died into ‘Museum of Totalitarianism’