Benny Cristo to represent Czech Republic at this year's Eurovision Song Contest

Singer, dancer and former Czech Pop Idol finalist Ben Cristovao has won the national round and will be representing the Czech Republic at this year’s Eurovision Song Contest, Czech Television announced on Tuesday. The 32-year-old of Czech-Angolan heritage who was born in Plzen has changed his name for the competition to the shorter Benny Cristo and will be performing the song Kemama, which he co-wrote with Osama Verse-Atile, Charles Sarpong and Rudy Ray.

This year’s Eurovision Song Contest 2020 begins at 9:00 PM on Tuesday, May 12 and ends on Saturday, May 16. It will take place in Rotterdam, Netherlands following the country's victory in last year’s competition.