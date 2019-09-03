Benešová calls actions of prosecutor in Babiš case incomprehensible

The minister of justice, Marie Benešová, says she does not understand the approach of the Prague state attorney’s office toward a case in which Prime Minister Andrej Babiš has been investigated over alleged abuse of EU grants. In an interview for Denik N, Mrs. Benešová said the prosecutors’ work was incomprehensible and sent a bad signal about the state of the system of state attorneys.

On Monday it was reported that the Prague state attorney had halted the prosecution of Mr. Babiš, pending a review of the matter by his superiors.

The prime minister and a number of associates had been facing charges of misusing CZK 50 million in EU subsidies for small businesses in connection with Stork’s Nest, a hotel and conference centre near Prague.