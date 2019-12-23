Benešov hospital returning to normal after cyber attack

Benešov hospital in central Bohemia which was hit by a cyberattack a fortnight ago is slowly returning to normal with all departments, with the exception of the internal medicine department, now admitting patients.
The attack paralyzed the institution for days since staff were unable to use x-rays, ultrasound or laboratory instruments and could not exchange information with other hospitals. Police specialists are still investigating the ransomware attack.
