Benešov hospital fully operational after cyber attack

Daniela Lazarová
30-12-2019
A hospital in the central Bohemian town of Benešov which was hit by a cyber-attack on December 11 is once again fully operational. The attack paralyzed the institution for days since staff were unable to use x-rays, ultrasound or laboratory instruments and could not exchange information with other hospitals.

Just last week a similar attack paralyzed the OKD coal mining company which was forced to stop mining in all of its mines for security reasons.

The cabinet is due to debate a proposed amendment to the law on cyber security in the coming days, which would give Military Intelligence broader powers, among others the right to continuously monitor public communications networks.

 
 
 
 
 
 
