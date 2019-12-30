Benešov hospital fully operational after cyber attack

A hospital in the central Bohemian town of Benešov which was hit by a cyber-attack on December 11 is once again fully operational. The attack paralyzed the institution for days since staff were unable to use x-rays, ultrasound or laboratory instruments and could not exchange information with other hospitals.
Just last week a similar attack paralyzed the OKD coal mining company which was forced to stop mining in all of its mines for security reasons.
The cabinet is due to debate a proposed amendment to the law on cyber security in the coming days, which would give Military Intelligence broader powers, among others the right to continuously monitor public communications networks.
