‘Ben’ and ‘Betty’ among most common dog names in Prague

The number of dogs registered as pets in the Czech capital grew to 83,297 last year, up by 1,857 compared to 2017 but down from a record high of 100,544 the year before.

According to the Prague authorities, small dogs such as Yorkshire Terriers and Dachshunds are the most popular breeds, followed by Labrador Retrievers and German Shepherds.

The most common name for a dog is “Ben”, followed by “Max”, “Betty”, “Bára” and “Nelly”.