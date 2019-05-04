Below-average temperatures expected in the coming weeks

Ruth Fraňková
04-05-2019
Below-average temperatures for the season are expected in the coming four-week period, according to the long-term weather forecast issued by the Czech Hydro-Meteorological Institute issued on Saturday.

Night-time temperatures in the coming week could drop below zero while daytime highs are set to reach a maximum of 18 degrees Celsius.

Rainfall levels will be above average for the time of year, with the next few days set to be the rainiest of the four-week period.

 
 
