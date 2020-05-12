Bells ring out in tribute on International Nurses Day

Church bells rang out around the Czech Republic at noon on Tuesday as a tribute to the country’s medical personnel, who are currently in the frontline of the struggle against the coronavirus epidemic. The gesture was particularly aimed at nurses, who are marking International Nurses Day.

There are around 80,000 nurses and 50,000 doctors and dentists in the Czech Republic.

Some 343 nurses in this country had been infected with Covid-19 by the end of April, as had 167 doctors, including dentists.