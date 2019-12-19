Beck to headline Prague’s Metronome festival

US multi-instrumentalist and seven-time Grammy award winner Beck will be the main star of Prague’s Metronome festival, which is to take place in the Czech capital in June, the festival‘s organizers announced on Thursday. The American singer song-writer and record producer, who rose to fame in the early 1990s with his experimental style, has performed in the Czech Republic only once before, and that was 25 years ago.

Two of Beck’s most popular and acclaimed recordings are Odelay and Sea Change, both of which were ranked on Rolling Stone‘s list of the 500 greatest albums of all time.