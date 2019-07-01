Beats for Love fest to draw over 40,000 dance music fans

The organizers of the Beats for Love dance music festival say they expect over 40,000 visitors this year. The event starts on Wednesday in Dolní Vítkovice, outside of Ostrava on.
This year the festival will feature over 400 artists from around the world, performing on 13 stages. Among the acts are German DJ and producer Robin Schulz and the Dutch duo Chocolate Puma.
The anti-Babiš demonstration at Prague’s Letná: Questions and answers
Preservationists slam Jiřičná design for new Prague high rise development
Prague needs to accommodate over 1.5 million residents
Black Hawk down? Communists could pull support for Babiš gov’t if Soviet Mi-24s are replaced
EU study shows dual food quality is issue – and not just in East