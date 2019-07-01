Beats for Love fest to draw over 40,000 dance music fans

Brian Kenety
01-07-2019
The organizers of the Beats for Love dance music festival say they expect over 40,000 visitors this year. The event starts on Wednesday in Dolní Vítkovice, outside of Ostrava on.

This year the festival will feature over 400 artists from around the world, performing on 13 stages. Among the acts are German DJ and producer Robin Schulz and the Dutch duo Chocolate Puma.

