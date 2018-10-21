Bear kills sheep in Zlín region

Ian Willoughby
21-10-2018
A bear known to have been in the Zlín region in Moravia since September killed two sheep in the Kroměříž area on Friday night, a representative of the Olomouc branch of Friends of the Earth told the Czech News Agency. The animal also destroyed a beehive near Kroměříž in recent days.

Rangers have placed a trap for the bear that includes a bag of apples covered in honey. Though the location has not been revealed, there are signs warning people of the trap.

