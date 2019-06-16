Beach Boys to perform at Prague’s Lucerna on Sunday evening

Ruth Fraňková
16-06-2019
US band the Beach Boys are set to perform in Prague’s Lucerna Music Hall on Sunday evening, exactly 50 years ago after their first performance at the same venue.

In 1969, the band played three concerts in former Czechoslovakia, including Prague’s Lucerna, Brno and Bratislava. The legendary last performed in the Czech capital two years ago.

The current Beach Boys lineup features original member Mike Love and Bruce Johnston, who joined the group in 1978, along with supporting musicians.

 
 
 
 
 
