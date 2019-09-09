Basketball: Czechs may reach World Cup quarterfinal despite loss to Greece

The Czech Republic may advance to the FIBA World Cup quarterfinals for the first time despite a 77 – 84 loss to Greece on Monday.

For the Czechs to advance to the top 8, the United States will need to beat Brazil later on Monday. The Greek team, meanwhile, is now out of the running. It needed to win by at least 12 points to advance.

Argentina, Serbia, Spain and Poland have all locked down their seeding while France and Australia are already through to the quarterfinal in China.