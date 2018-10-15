Bark beetles threaten Ždárské vrchy protected natural area

15-10-2018
A bark beetle infestation that has affected spruce forests in the Vysočina region is also threatening the protected natural area of Žďárské vrchy in western Moravia.

Extensive felling of trees to combat the problem could negatively impact many animal species, including hawks and white-tailed eagles, conservationists say.

The Czech Republic’s largely coniferous forests are facing the worst bark beetle infestation in at least 200 years. The amount of spruce wood damaged by the insects has risen steadily in recent years.

Experts are warning that the nation’s forests could be wiped out if the current monoculture forestry format is not unchanged.

