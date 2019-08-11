Bark beetles endanger large swathes of forest in Krkonoše Nat'l Park

Up 40,000 cubic meters of wood infested by bark beetles in the Krkonoše National Park may need to be felled this year, about 20 percent more than in 2018, a park official says.

The bark beetle infestation affecting spruce forests throughout the Czech Republic in 2018 was said to have been the worst in the past 200 years.

Due to the infestation, the country’s largely coniferous forests face extensive felling of trees, which could negatively impact many animal species, including hawks and white-tailed eagles.