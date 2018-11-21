Bark beetle infestation set to double in 2019

A bark beetle infestation that has affected spruce forests throughout the country – said to be the worst in the past 200 years – is likely to double in 2019, acorrding to a forest management expert at the Ministry of Agriculture.

Due to the infestation, the Czech Republic’s largely coniferous forests are facing extensive felling of trees, which could negatively impact many animal species, including hawks and white-tailed eagles.

The ministry is calling for amending the Forestry Act and implementing a crisis plan.