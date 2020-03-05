Broadcast Archive

Ban on flights to Northern Italy and South Korea goes into effect

Tom McEnchroe
05-03-2020
Send by email
Print
Subscribe to RSS

A government ban on flight connections from Czech Republic to Northern Italy and South Korea, in view of these regions being heavily affected by the coronavirus known as COVID-19, has gone into effect this Thursday.

The ban concernes around 50 flights made to the regions every week, including popular destinations such as Venice and Bologna. A ban on flights to China has been in effect for some time already.

 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
 
 
 
1
2
3
4
5
6
7
8
9
10
11
12
13
14
15
16
17
18
19
20
21
22
23
24
25
26
27
28
29
30
31
 
 