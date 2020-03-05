Ban on flights to Northern Italy and South Korea goes into effect

A government ban on flight connections from Czech Republic to Northern Italy and South Korea, in view of these regions being heavily affected by the coronavirus known as COVID-19, has gone into effect this Thursday.
The ban concernes around 50 flights made to the regions every week, including popular destinations such as Venice and Bologna. A ban on flights to China has been in effect for some time already.
